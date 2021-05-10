Bozeman baseball set to match up with talented Chipley team in region finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two of the top teams in Class 1A are set to meet on Tuesday night in the region finals: the Bozeman Bucks and Chipley Tigers.

The Bucks (24-4) have been waiting for this matchup as they haven’t met up with the Tigers (24-1) all season long.

“They’re pretty good and we’re pretty good. I think this is the game that everybody has had circled all year long this is what we’ve worked so hard for and here we are, so we get a chance to play at home and let’s see how well we do,” Bozeman head coach Jeff Patton said.

The Bucks know how important this matchup is and that’s why even when it their field was soaked on Monday, they still practiced in the gym.

“Very weird feeling to come in here and I guess hit tennis balls instead of baseballs, but we do what we gotta do. We haven’t taken a day off this whole year, we’ve practiced about every Saturday of the year and it’s good for us, it’s hard work, we may not wanna come up here but it’s certainly worth it,” Bozeman baseball player Banks Byers said.

The Bucks took down Malone 17-2 in four innings on Friday night to get to this game and think they are prepared to take on a talented team like the Tigers.

They credit how close they are to each other this season as one of their reasons for success.

“I mean if you aren’t one big family, then your never gonna play together, you’re not gonna bond together, it’s not gonna go well, but if you’re one big family then your gonna go out there, do what you love and be good at it,” Bozeman baseball player Tyler Powell said.

For the Bucks, it’s all about going out there and playing like they have been.

“I’m super excited, I’ve never been in something like this so it’s great for me to finally fulfill a dream. Hopefully winning tomorrow and making it to the final four and getting to make a dream come true since I was a little kid so,” Byers said.

First pitch is set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Bozeman.