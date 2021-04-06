Bozeman baseball scores four in seventh inning to beat Bay

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team beat Bay 10-6 on Tuesday night.

The Tornadoes and Bucks were tied up at the end of the sixth inning, 6-6. Bozeman scored four runs in the top of the seventh to finish this one.

Bucks Brody Langlotz pitched the last two scoreless innings to get the win. Langlotz also had a double and 2 RBIs.

Jeremy Todd also had a double and a triple. Brandon Hoang, Tyler Powell and Banks Byers had two hits each.

The Bucks are 16-4 and take on Liberty County on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Don't Miss