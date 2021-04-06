Bozeman baseball scores four in seventh inning to beat Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team beat Bay 10-6 on Tuesday night.

The Tornadoes and Bucks were tied up at the end of the sixth inning, 6-6. Bozeman scored four runs in the top of the seventh to finish this one.

Bucks Brody Langlotz pitched the last two scoreless innings to get the win. Langlotz also had a double and 2 RBIs.

Jeremy Todd also had a double and a triple. Brandon Hoang, Tyler Powell and Banks Byers had two hits each.

The Bucks are 16-4 and take on Liberty County on Saturday.