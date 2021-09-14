Bozeman baseball player Jeremy Todd commits to Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman baseball player Jeremy Todd announced he was committing to Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

The right-handed pitcher and third baseman was electric for the Bucks last season.

In his junior year, he had a 1.12 ERA and 10 wins on the mound. In 69 innings pitched, he had 99 strikeouts and allowed 40 hits.

At the plate, he made a huge impact too with a batting average of .511, 52 RBI and seven homers.

Super excited to announce my commitment to Gulf Coast State College. Thankful that God has given me the abilities to play at the next level. I also want to thank all of my friends, family and coaches that have helped me achieve my goal! #jucobandit @DBSBaseball_ @eastcoastbball pic.twitter.com/blPMX9e1qR — jeremy (@JeremyTodd_5) September 15, 2021

Gulf Coast head coach Tyler Younger was happy about the commitment as he tweeted this out right after Todd’s tweet: