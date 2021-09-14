Bozeman baseball player Jeremy Todd commits to Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman baseball player Jeremy Todd announced he was committing to Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

The right-handed pitcher and third baseman was electric for the Bucks last season.

In his junior year, he had a 1.12 ERA and 10 wins on the mound. In 69 innings pitched, he had 99 strikeouts and allowed 40 hits.

At the plate, he made a huge impact too with a batting average of .511, 52 RBI and seven homers.

Gulf Coast head coach Tyler Younger was happy about the commitment as he tweeted this out right after Todd’s tweet:

