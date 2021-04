PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team defeated Arnold 11-1 in five innings on Friday night.

Jeremy Todd picked up the win for the Bucks on the mound, striking out 10 in five innings.

Brody Langlotz, Tyler Powell and Todd each had two hits and the team had 12 total.

Bozeman improves to 18-4 and will take on Liberty County on Saturday at noon.