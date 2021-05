PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team beat Malone 17-2 on Friday night in the 1A Regional Semifinals.

The Bucks scored a whopping 13 runs in the fourth inning to run rule the Tigers.

Bucks Brandon Hoang went 2-for-4 at the plate and had five RBI. Jeremy Todd went 1-for-2 with four RBI.

Anthony Street was on the mound for the Bucks and he went all four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.