SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) - Stephan Jaeger won the Emerald Coast Classic Korn Ferry Tour at Sandestin on Sunday after a playoff with David Lipsky.

Jaeger shot 14 under par for the four rounds of play, tying Lipsky, and was forced to a playoff on the 18th hole. He went par in the playoff and Lipsky shot one over, securing Jaeger's 6th Korn Ferry Tour victory.