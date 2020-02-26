Bozeman baseball aiming high this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s no hiding it. The Bozeman baseball team has been to the playoffs for 13 years in a row.

However, Bozeman head baseball coach Jeff Patton says expectations for this season are the same as always, try and win each and every game and hopefully get back to the playoffs once again.

The Bucks are off to the right start, they are 2-0 on the season so far, but this team isn’t the same as last years. Bozeman lost nine seniors, so this team definitely has a different feel to it, but it doesn’t seem to bother them much. They still think they can get back to the playoffs this season.

“We might have to do it differently, but they seem to be battle tested, playing well late in games. they’ve been through a lot of wars a lot of these guys,” Patton said. “The expectation is exactly the same, we might have to find a little different way of doing it but I think we have the pieces to getting it done. But we just got to see how they handle late game situations. We don’t run from the expectation, it’s something we talk about.”

For the team, the way to do that is simple: focus on one game at a time.

“I think the biggest goal for us is to play hard every game, really have the team chemistry good and play for each other, not for ourselves, there’s a big thing we got going here so if we don’t play for ourselves I think we will do just fine,” Bozeman baseball player Tyler Lee said.

The Bucks are shying away from competition either. They have some tough opponents coming up on the schedule.

Bozeman’s next game is against the Arnold Marlins on Thursday night.