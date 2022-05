FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – After trailing by four runs, the Bozeman baseball team rallied to advanced to the Class 1A State Title with a 8-4 victory over Dixie County in Fort Myers Wednesday evening.

The top-ranked Bucks (25-4) will await their opponent as Holmes County and Fort White are facing off in second game of the the Class 1A State Semifinal double-header.

This is the first time Bozeman has advanced to the 1A State Finals, doing so in their fifth Final Four appearance.