PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman High School alum and Gulf Coast State College shortstop, Cade Parker announced his commitment to Georgia Southern University on Monday.

The redshirt sophomore has been the veteran leader of the Commodores this spring, putting up 26-H, 32-R, 5-2B, 7-HR and 26 RBI so far.

Parker is making a return to the division one level, having spent the beginning of his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic University.

He decided to transfer back to his hometown junior college for a season and will now play in the Sunbelt Conference with the Eagles in the fall.

At Bozeman, Parker was named the Florida Class 1A Player of the Year in 2019.