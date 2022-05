CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball shut out Chipley on the road 10-0 to advance to the Class 1A Final Four.

This was a revenge match for the Bucks as Chipley beat them at Bozeman in the Region Finals last season.

The No. 1 ranked Bucks improved to 24-4 and await their opponent in the 1A State Semifinals to be played in Fort Myers on Wednesday, May 18.

The Tigers finish their season a 17-11.