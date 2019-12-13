Boys soccer showcase in Panama City Beach brings college scouts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Over 100 boys soccer teams from 30 different states will take the fields at the Panama City Beach sports complex and Frank Brown Park this week for the U.S. Youth Soccer National League Boys Fall Showcase.

The action started on Wednesday with 17U and 19U boys teams playing and continued Thursday with 15U and 16U teams getting on the fields.

National League Program Director Paul Luchowski said they wouldn’t have been able to host the event here if it wasn’t for the new sports complex.

“When your introducing a new site into this competition some of the teams might be apprehensive about what they are going to encounter in a new location,” Luchowski said. “But the facilities here at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex and the hospitality here have been first rate.”

More than 100 college coaches were on the sidelines to scout the talent, representing big schools like Kentucky, Notre Dame and Loyola Chicago.

“Being a Division I school, we wanna check out some top players and there’s a lot of top players out here,” Loyola Chicago head men’s soccer coach Neil Jones said. “There has been the last two days and it’s a good place to find future players for our program.”

The showcase will end on Sunday.