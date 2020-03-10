Both Gulf Coast basketball teams punch tickets to national tournaments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball teams are both heading to their national tournaments.

The Lady Commodores hoping for one of the eight at-large bids this morning and they got one. The team is seeded No. 5 and will get a first-round bye.

They will take on either Hutchinson or Tyler in their first game on March 18 in Lubbock, Texas.

“It feels great but it’s also a relief. It’s like okay we know what we have to do, we see the bracket, we can kind of get prepared,” Commodores player Ahlana Smith said. “It’s exciting, nervous a little bit, it’s my first time, but I’m ready to get going.”

The Gulf Coast men’s team got an automatic bid once they won the state title on Saturday. The Commodores are the No. 8 seed in their tournament bracket and also get a first-round bye.

The Dores will take on either Ranger or Columbia State on March 17 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“It’s a great feeling. I was getting asked what you think do you deserve a first round bye,” Commodores player Cam Holden. “With the resume we got we deserve it. People are questioning what we deserve, but I think we earned the spot we got in the tournament.”

“We just have to take it game by game,” Commodores player Jacolbey Owens said. “It’s a blessing because we’ve been seeing the same team for the last two months, so seeing new teams and getting new experiences it’s gonna be great.”

We will have more coverage on both tournaments next week.