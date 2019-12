BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown football coach Beau Johnson and Tigers running back Treven Smith won 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Awards.

Tigers head coach Beau Johnson won Class 1A Coach of the Year. Johnson led the team to a 13-1 record and a state runner-up finish. In just two years at Blountstown, he has a 21-4 record.

Tigers running back Treven Smith is the Class 1A Player of the Year. He finished the year with 1.950 yards on 156 carries and 39 touchdowns.