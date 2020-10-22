Blountstown’s SSAC playoff game with Jefferson County canceled

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown Tigers will not be playing in the first round of the SSAC playoffs.

The Tigers game with Jefferson County set for Thursday night has been canceled.

Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Darryl Taylor Jr. released this statement about the cancellation on Thursday afternoon:

“The Calhoun County School District has been notified by the Calhoun County Health Department of a positive case of COVID- 19 associated with Blountstown High School Football. Out of an abundance of caution, the game scheduled for this evening with Jefferson County has been canceled. This will give local authorities time to investigate and accurately contact trace those individuals potentially affected. The health and safety of our students and staff are our number one priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Jefferson County will advance in the SSAC Playoffs. They will play the winner of the Holmes County – Port St. Joe game.