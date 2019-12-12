Blountstown’s Sarah Shuler signs with Gulf Coast volleyball

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – One Blountstown volleyball played signed to play at the next level Wednesday and she is staying local.

Tigers volleyball player Sarah Shuler signed to play at Gulf Coast next year.

She will join former teammate Emma Richards who is on the Commodores volleyball team currently.

“I’ve kinda been following their whole season, watching Emma play, it was neat to watch her and it was an environment I like to be around. When I went over there I was kinda really excited to just be around them it’s fun,” Shuler said. “I’m super excited they had a really good season and hopefully next year they will have an even better season.”

Shuler was a big part of the Tigers team this year. In 78 sets, she had a team leading 211 kills, 228 digs, 71 assists and 54 aces.