BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown’s Pola McCloud signed to continue his athletic career at Webber International University Thursday.

McCloud will be competing with Webber Track and Field as a jumper. He said if they offer him football, he will do both.

The wide receiver was big part of the Tigers football team last year.

According to Maxpreps, in his senior year, he had 163 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.