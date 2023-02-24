BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Blountstown’s Kamryn Parish signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Enterprise Community College in Enterprise Alabama.

Parish has been on varsity since her freshman year, and helped win a district title in her junior season. As a senior, Parish led the team in blocks, second in aces and third in kills while taking Blountstown to the playoffs.

“I decided officially actually this year that I wanted to play because I didn’t think I wanted to,” Parish said. “And then whenever the season came to an end, it made me sad.”

Blountstown Head Volleyball Coach, Leigh Ann Summers said it’s been great to watch her develop as an athlete.

“I’ve essentially watched Kamryn grow up and she’s gone from the awkward middle schooler to the high schooler who’s to the senior who really stepped up for us,” Summers said. “And it’s it’s neat now to be able to see her go and take that to the to the next level. I’m really excited for her.”

Parish said she’s excited to start with Enterprise in the fall.