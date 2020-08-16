Blountstown’s Leigh Ann Summers grateful for the opportunity to advocate for teams on FHSAA committee

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– Blountstown head volleyball coach Leigh Ann Summers said she is grateful for the opportunity to fight for student athletes while she serves on an FHSAA advisory committee.

Summers is serving on the FHSAA’s Volleyball Advisory Committee for three years, she joined the committee in 2018.

“I told my kids in the summer when all of this kind of started… I was their voice and I was going to fight for them and I think that I stayed true to that,” Summer said.

She advocated for the FHSAA Board of Directors to start the season on Aug. 24. The board voted in favor of that option on Friday morning.

“When I sat down and told the girls Friday they were all really excited and they’re ready to go, we’re ready to start playing,” Summers said.

She said although being on the committee came with extra challenges, it was more than worth it.

“I’ve had a lot of 1A rural schools who have reached out and said thank you for being our voice and pushing for us to be able to play, we’re ready to go and I think that’s the sentiment all around here,” she said.

Teams are able to begin practice and hold tryouts on Aug. 24.

“We’re ready to start playing so for us we’ll probably have tryouts the first couple of days that we’re allowed to we’ll get the team set we’ll get everything going,” Summers said.

The head coach explained that volleyball schedules have been impacted greatly by the delayed start. She said she lost about half of her games because eleven were supposed to be played before Sept. 4, the new start date for the regular season.

The Tigers had 10 home games scheduled and now they will only have four unless they can schedule more.

“It’s kind of difficult we’re going to be on the road a lot but you know you’re gonna be on the road if you want to win a state championship too so we’ll be prepared well for that, Summers said.

As of Saturday, Blountstown’s first game will be at home against Sneads on Sept. 8.