BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown High School two-sport standout, Josh Pope signed to play baseball at Andrew College on Wednesday evening.

Pope pitched and played centerfield for the Tigers baseball team in the spring and quarterback on the football team in the fall.

As a senior, Pope helped lead the Blountstown football team to the Class 1A State Semifinals while throwing for 1294 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for four more touchdowns.

This spring, Pope held the lowest ERA on the Tigers baseball team while also leading the team in wins on the mound and throwing 50 strikeouts.