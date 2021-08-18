Blountstown’s Jordan Pride ranked No. 6 safety in the nation for Class of 2024

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown sophomore Jordan Pride received national attention on Wednesday as he was ranked the No. 6 safety in the nation by 247 Sports.

Pride was also named a 4-star recruit for the Class of 2024.

He committed to Florida State back in July after attending a camp with the Noles.

The 6’2″, 170 pound prospect was notched at the 61st overall player in the Class of 2024 and also the 13th ranked played in the state.

Pride and the Tigers will open the preseason with Liberty County and Vernon on Friday in a jamboree.