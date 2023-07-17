BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Blountstown rising senior defensive tackle and tight end, Artavius Jones, announced his commitment to the University of Miami.

Jones is making Blountstown history with his decision, becoming the first Tiger to commit to Miami.

Jones had his official visit to Miami in June and said he felt at home during his trip.

“Miami has been my home since I was little,” Jones said. “I love Miami. I never saw myself going there. The dream is coming and happening and and it’s so exciting. I’m just ready to work to get to the next level.”

The four-star lineman didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year of high school and didn’t play a defensive position until his junior season. Now, Jones is a top 100 player in his class in the country.

Blountstown head football coach, Greg Jordan, said Jones has the skill set that college coaches are looking for.

“He enjoys the game of football and it shows,” Jordan said. “He works hard in the weight room and at practice every day. He’s a really good athlete that can do a lot of things with his foot speed and size and quickness and things that these college coaches all like to see that he has the tools to do that.”