Blountstown’s Jaren Williams signs to play basketball at collegiate level

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown’s Jaren Williams signed to play basketball at Huntingdon College on Thursday.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little girl, and now that it’s actually happening, its just, I’m really excited to go on to Huntingdon and play basketball,” Williams said.

Williams is the first girls basketball player to sign from the school in 21 years.

“She’s done a great job, she’s a team player, she’s very coachable, just a loveable kid and I really enjoyed coaching her throughout the time that I had her. She’s a hard worker and I think that Huntingdon is getting a good ball player,” Blountstown head girls basketball coach Charles Buggs said.

Williams is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers, playing basketball, volleyball and softball.

However, she has shined on the court over her high school career, averaging over 14 points per game in her senior year and making the 1,000 point club at the school.

“She scored over 1000 point in her career with us, over 500 rebounds in her career, and I’m just, I’m going to miss her. She has been a big asset to our team,” Buggs said.

Williams said she hopes to one day come back to Blountstown and coach for the Tigers.

“I say that I’m not going to come back to Blountstown, but, I mean I am. I’d want my kids to be raised here in this town I grew up in, and eventually I’d love to just coach some of the kids that I know here, it’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Williams said.

She joins another Panhandle athlete on the Hawks squad as Bozeman’s Kaylee Jones is also joining the Hawks next season.