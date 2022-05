BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown senior setter Jadyn Jemison signed to play volleyball for Bishop State on Friday afternoon.

Jemison helped lead the Tigers to the Class 1A Region Finals before falling in five sets to the eventual state champions, Sneads.

In her senior season, Jemison has 43 aces, 206 digs, and 534 assists.

Bishop State Community College is a JUCO program in Mobile, Alabama.