HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School.

According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns about, “security, fan behavior, and other issues.”

If the game is moved, it will be played at Citizens Field in Gainseville. The decision by the FHSAA is expected to be made on Wednesday.

Statement by Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford:

Blountstown and Hawthorne are set for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on Friday, December 2.