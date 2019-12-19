Blountstown’s Carson Hatchett signs with The Citadel

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– Blountstown football’s Carson Hatchett signed to play football next year at The Citadel on Wednesday.

Hatchett played on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, but signed to play defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.

The senior is also a standout academically, and earned a full ride scholarship to The Citadel.

“I got to give this all to my coaches they from my freshman year they’ve pushed me to do better in the weight room and on the field and in practice,” Hatchett said.

“That’s what it’s all about that’s more important to us than winning trophies or anything else,” Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson said.