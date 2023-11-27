BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown standout volleyball player, Alyssa Carey signed with Coker University on Monday afternoon.

The senior outside hitter and defensive specialist was the sole local athlete selected to represent the North Team in the FACA All-Star Game.

Carey helped lead the Tigers to a 22-7 record this season, finishing as district runners-up and region runners-up.

She finished her senior season with 351 Kills (3.7 KPS).

Coker University is an NCAA DII program in Hartsville, South Carolina.