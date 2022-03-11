BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the winningest high school football coaches in the Panhandle, Beau Johnson, is stepping down at Blountstown.

In four seasons, Johnson led the Tigers to four playoff appearances, multiple SSAC North Florida League Championships and to the 2019 Class 1A state final.

Johnson was also named the 2019 Dairy Farmers Class 1A Coach of the Year.

He will be returning to his home state of Georgia to take a defensive coordinator job at Coffee High School, granted their school board’s approval.

Johnson informed his players and coaching staff on Friday morning and said it was a tough decision but one that was right for him and his family.