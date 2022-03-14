BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – After four successful years spent with the Blountstown football program, head football coach Beau Johnson had quite the run.

“When I get real old and can’t coach anymore, I might sit on the porch and write a book,” Johnson said. “Blountstown, four years with a CAT 5 Hurricane, and playing for state and having the years that we’ve had, the things that it will definitely have a couple of chapters in it, it’s been a heck of a ride.”

In four years with the Tigers, Johnson had four playoff appearances, a 1A State Title appearance, two SSAC North Florida League Championships, and a 34-10 overall record.

However, Johnson said that even though he’ll be gone, he doesn’t expect anything to change with the team’s winning culture.

“I went to the store today, got chocolate milk and peanut butter and jelly and they broke records in the weight room and it’s going to just keep on keeping on, that’s just what Blountstown does,” Johnson said. “The next guy is going to do a great job, and I told the kids Friday, and it was tough, it was a very emotional moment but I challenged them to be resilient and go win a state championship.”

Resilience is a word that Johnson used ofter to decide the Blountstown football program and he said one of his favorite memories with the team was when the stadium was finally fixed a year after Hurricane Michael.

“I’ll never forget, it was the week of the Marinna game and they lit that stadium up,” Johnson said. “And there were people just driving around like ‘Field of Dreams’ just to see the stadium lights, because we haven’t seen them in a year, so that tells you, we had the music going and there were people at the stadium at like midnight on a Wednesday night just to see the football lights in Blountstown.”

While Johnson will no longer live or coach in Blountstown, Florida, he said he will always be a Tiger at heart.

“I told them before I leave town I’m buying a cigar,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a Blountstown bought a cigar, and when they win the state championship, in my backyard in Georgia, I’m going to fire that cigar up and we’re turning on some music at the Johnson household and we’re going to celebrate.”

Johnson will coach as a defensive coordinator for Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia next season.