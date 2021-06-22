Blountstown youth baseball teams advance to state tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Blountstown little league teams are moving on to the state tournament.

Blountstown’s 10U Triple-A All-Stars won the District 4 Championship on Tuesday after they shut out Franklin County 11-0 on the diamond.

Not just them, but the 12U O-Zone squad also won their District 4 title after beating Port St. Joe 8-1.

Blountstown’s 8U team almost made it too, but they fell to Franklin County in the finals.

The two teams that won will now move on to the state championships in Sebring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss