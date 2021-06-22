Blountstown youth baseball teams advance to state tournament

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Blountstown little league teams are moving on to the state tournament.

Blountstown’s 10U Triple-A All-Stars won the District 4 Championship on Tuesday after they shut out Franklin County 11-0 on the diamond.

Not just them, but the 12U O-Zone squad also won their District 4 title after beating Port St. Joe 8-1.

Blountstown’s 8U team almost made it too, but they fell to Franklin County in the finals.

The two teams that won will now move on to the state championships in Sebring.