MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown boy’s weightlifting team was victorious in the Guys vs. Gravity weightlifting meet at Marianna High School on Friday.

The Tigers weightlifting team earned 55 total points, 22 points higher than the second-place finisher Holmes County who had 33.

Eight teams competed in the completion; Marianna, Blountstown, Holmes County, Liberty County, Graceville, Vernon, Chipley and Sneads.