Blountstown volleyball team returns to home gym

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Blountstown volleyball team is using its home gym for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

“A lot of these kids they started their careers here they want to finish it here,” Blountstown volleyball head coach, Leigh Ann Summers said.

The gym was hit hard by the storm and the team was unable to use it for the 2019 season. The Tigers held all practices and home games at Blountstown Middle School.

“It was home but it never felt like home and now I think the kids are excited to be back and here on campus,” Summers said.

The Tigers are putting a new netting system to use for the first time this summer.

“It’s really nice and everything we got new floors new paint job and everything so it’s really cool,” player, Cydnee Eubanks said.

Although the Calhoun County School District announced on Wednesday evening that summer workout activities will be suspended until July 13, player said they are enjoying being back with their teammates.

“It’s kind of like a get away to get in here in the gym with your friends,” player, Jaren Williams said.

Summers said she has already seen a lot of improvement in her players this summer.

“They’re ready to get to work and I’ve seen a lot of hard work out of them,” Summers said.

“Honestly it just feels great to be back in the gym,” Eubanks said.

The coach, going into her seventh season with the team, said it’s been a big deal for the team to get back together as they’re learning life lessons too.

“It sets a work ethic whether they go into the work force or whatever they do, it’s a work ethic and that’s what I want them to come out being better human beingsm,” Summers said.

The team is working toward the goal of getting back to the playoffs this season.

“If we just work together and practice hard I believe we can make it that far,”​ Williams said.



