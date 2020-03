BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown volleyball player Kendall Hatchett signed to play at St. John’s River College Tuesday.

Hatchett spent all four years of her high school career on the Tigers varsity team. She accumulated 331 kills in her career and helped lead the Tigers to an Elite Eight appearance this past season.

In her senior season alone, she had 173 kills, 39 aces and 138 digs.

Hatchett said this was a dream come true for her and that she wants to study to be an orthopedic surgeon.