Blountstown still able to hold homecoming game as scheduled, but with a different opponent

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team is getting ready to take on an opponent they just added to their schedule on Sunday.

With Port St. Joe canceling their game against the Tigers because they had a player test positive for COVID-19, Blountstown will now welcome Florida A&M High for their homecoming matchup on Friday.

“We’re excited to still be able to have our homecoming and have a game and we’ll make the best of it,” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson said.

It took Johnson six hours on the phone to reschedule the matchup.

Port St. Joe is the second team to cancel a game with Blountstown this season due to COVID-19.

Johnson said although he knows the teams are just doing what is best for their programs, it is frustrating for all coaches.

Blountstown hasn’t made the decision to cancel any of their games, even with 14 of their players quarantining for two weeks when they played Marianna.

The Tigers are also banged up a bit with several out due to injury.

“Just how were raised here it’s who we are. Just you know the kids deserve a chance to play and they want to play so we’re gonna get out there and we’re not gonna make excuses. We’re gonna load the bus, we’re gonna go with what we got and go play,” Johnson said.

Even though Blountstown has only played three games, they already know who they will take on first in the postseason as the FHSAA released the playoff brackets on Wednesday.

However, Johnson said they aren’t focused on their regional quarterfinal matchup with Port St. Joe right now.

“At one point this year we didn’t even know if we we’re gonna get to play football so it’s like I told them even back in the summer, state playoffs for me is just icing. Just getting film, getting these kids a homecoming, getting these kids a senior night, getting these kids a chance to go play college football, that’s what important,” Johnson said.

Blountstown and Florida A&M High kick off on Friday at 7:30 p.m.