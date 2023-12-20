BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown High School, with an enrollment well under 500, stole the show on National Signing Day by sending three players to the Division I level.

The Tiger’s defensive end and outside linebacker Ashton Mosley signed with the University of South Florida, defensive back Jordan Pride signed with Texas A&M University, and defensive tackle Artavius Jones signed with the University of Miami.

The trio finished their high school career with a half-dozen playoff wins and back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Both Pride and Mosley plan to early enroll with their universities in the upcoming spring semester.

Jones said he plans to stick around in the spring, finishing his senior basketball season with the Tigers and potentially pursuing a second consecutive weightlifting state championship.

The Blountstown signing was held publically on Tuesday as a “mock signing” so the entire student body could attend on their final day of school. The athletes officially signed on Wednesday.