BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team stays undefeated as they shutout Cottondale 35-0 Friday night.

This game almost was cancelled Friday morning due to tropical storm Nestor, but officials decided it was safe enough to play the game.

It may have been wet conditions, but the Tigers were able to pull off the win to advance in the North Florida League Championship. They will now play the winner of the Vernon-Graceville game on Oct. 26 in the semifinals.