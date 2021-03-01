Blountstown sports teams honor late teammate Tevaun Wint

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown athletic department is already feeling the impact Tevaun Wint’s loss as he was an up and coming athlete at the school.

Wint passed away on Sunday after a car accident in Calhoun County.

He played football, basketball and ran track for the Tigers. The sophomore wanting to excel in each level of competition.

“Huge potential. Had never played a lot of organized sports up until two years ago. So as a ninth-grader or a tenth grader he was just learning, but his body was just phenomenal, tall, lanky, fast, really had a lot of potential,” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson said.

Wint had big dreams. He wanted to continue one of those sports at the next level.

“His father told me earlier that when they came here his goal was to get a scholarship to play ball, he loved that, he was a great athlete,” Principal Tracy Wood said.

All three of Wint’s teams were still in shock over their teammate’s sudden passing on Monday, but they still went to school.

Coach Johnson decided that they would honor him on Monday then, by breaking their 10 reps record in the weight room.

10 as that was Wint’s number on the field of competition.

“We break records every week so why not break our 10 rep record for him today? We pushed it and the kids really got after it today for him and honored him in that manner. Every single player on our team broke their 10 rep record today,” Johnson said.

The team also plans to honor Wint by selling bracelets with his initials, the No. 10 and an infinity sign on them.

The money raised will all go to the family to help them during this time.

The bracelets will also serve as a constant reminder to each team that he is still with them, every single time they step out onto the field, the court or the track.

“It’s gonna be a tough couple of weeks, months, especially for the family, you feel so bad for the family, we’re just trying to do the best we can to take care of the kids,” Johnson said.

If you would like to purchase a bracelet, reach out to Blountstown High School.

To read more about how the community is remembering Wint, click here.