Blountstown set to host rival Port St. Joe in FHSAA regional semifinals

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Blountstown Tigers will host Port St. Joe in a FHSAA Class 1A regional semifinal game on Friday night.

Players for both schools have grown up competing against each other, and once they get to the varsity level a win usually has a big impact on the post season.

“The road to the state championship goes through Port St. Joe and Blountstown a lot here since 2013, whoever wins that game has a chance,” said Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson.

Port St. Joe head coach Greg Jordan is very familiar with Blountstown.

He was the Tigers’ head coach for 12 years before he left to take over the program at Port St. Joe.

“It’s kind of one of those deals where there’s not a lot of secrets we run a lot of the same plays a lot of the same defensive things and schemes,” said Jordan.

When the teams met in Gulf County during the regular season Blountstown won 35-7.

The Tigers picked up the win with just 18 healthy players.

“We feel really confident that our kids are as healthy as they could be, we’re actually a lot healthier for the playoff game than we were when we went down there,” said Johnson.

The Sharks are not sitting as pretty as Blountstown when it comes to their health.

After a tough regular season they are now down eight players and will play with just 21 on Friday night.

“We got bit by the injury bug… the injury bug he hit us and slapped us and did whatever else to,” said Jordan.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. central in Blountstown on Friday night.