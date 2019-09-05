Blountstown set to host first home game since Hurricane Michael

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Blountstown Tigers have not backed down from a challenge so far this season.

On Friday they will play up in class for a third game in a row.

“We really ain’t scared of nobody it don’t matter how big you are how fast you are we’ll go up against anybody,” said Blountstown football player, Joseph Rector.

The 2019 AP High School Football State Rankings for week three had the Tigers ranked No. 4 in 1A.

“Half of us here don’t even have internet at home and we don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff I mean look it’s flattering and all… we’re just tryna play our best ball,” said Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson.

This week Blountstown will get to show their community what they’re made of as they play their first home game since Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just the best feeling ever to be honest with you like we just so happy to play a home game and have all our fans show up,” said Blountstown football player, Pola McCloud.

Blountstown’s game against Marianna will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

“I just want to have fun and play for my brothers out here and that’s about it I don’t really care about going to the next level to play I just want to play for fun and play for my brothers,” said Blountstown player Zeb Kelley.