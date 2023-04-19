BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown beach volleyball team is on a month-long winning streak during the program’s first season.

The Tigers had a rocky start going 0-2 to start their inaugural season.

“I think from those two games we learned a lot,” Blountstown head volleyball coach Leigh Ann Summers said. “I know I learned a lot as a coach, and we came back that next week at practice and we started working on stuff and implementing stuff and it has just taken off from there.”

After making those adjustments, the Tigers are rolling on a nine-game win streak.

“Well, we didn’t think we were going to make it far at all because like I said it is our first year,” Blountstown senior beach volleyball player Kamryn Parish said. “Now seeing that we haven’t lost a game yet.”

Parish and her partner Layla Goins making history by winning the program’s first match.

“We didn’t think we were going to win because they have had a beach team I think for a few years,” Parish said.

The team may be new, but there is no lack of talent.

“I have eight pairs and one through eight, I feel like they could go out any day and compete and win,” Summers said.

Trying to make a name for themselves in a very tough region, with six teams ranked in the top 50 in the state.

“Having the opportunity to play them because they you know, we’re a little 1A school, so we’re just kind of going in with the underdog idea,” Summers said.

There is currently only one classification for the young sport, so all teams are considered 1A. Many of the programs are experienced from prior seasons.

“I think it makes you better,” Summers said. “It’s difficult because they have the experience and they have kids that have been playing and a lot of these girls are playing this for the first time.”

The Tigers fell to Sneads in the district tournament during the indoor season, and will be looking for revenge on the sand next week.

Before the postseason, Blountstown will face Chiles on Thursday, April 20.