BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown volleyball team is ready for its turn at a state title after two Panhandle rivals have won over the last ten seasons.

The Tigers are coming off a tough season, finishing 14-12 after making a first-round playoff exit.

“Last season we had a lot of struggles,” Blountstown senior outside hitter Alyssa Carey said. “We had to throw people in everywhere. In post-season, we were getting back to where we started, but we just weren’t able to finish like we wanted to.”

After multiple injuries, the now healthy tigers are confident they can overcome any hurdle.

“Our theme is rise,” Blountstown head volleyball coach Leigh Ann Summers said. “We take it one step at a time, one game at a time, and they’ve really kind of taken hold of that.”

Blountstown is senior-heavy this year, with 10 of the 15 on the roster seniors.

“We just want to prove to people who we are this year,” Blountstown senior libero Ella Grace Parramore said. “We’re not the same as we were last year, so we’re excited to see how this season goes.”

One of the Tiger’s biggest rivals is the reigning class 1A state champions, Liberty County, who is always a tough opponent.

“We thrive under pressure,” Summers said. “We’re not afraid of the pressure. We want to be the team that everybody guns for.”

Before the Bulldog’s title run last season, Sneads dominated, winning nine consecutive state titles.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think we got a good chance,” Blountstown senior outside hitter Jordyn Ward said. “If we keep doing what we’ve been trying to do.”

The Tigers are off to a hot start this season, sweeping their first two opponents.

“I think our offense is way more deadly this year, and I think we’re just better all around,” Parramore said.

After years of watching teams down the road celebrate at the end of the season, Blountstown is hoping to give their community a party of their own.

“We want to show everyone that we appreciate their support and we want to win for them,” Carey said.

The Tigers will look to continue their undefeated record, as they host Florida State University High School on Thursday, August 24.