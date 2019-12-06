Blountstown practices at FSU Indoor Facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown Tigers got the chance to practice somewhere a little different Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers practiced in the Florida State Indoor Practice Facility. Tigers head coach Beau Johnson wanted the team to have a special practice before the big 1A High School Football State Championship game. He said it’s been so nice having the team together during the holidays.

“We got to spend the holiday with each other and been out here an extra week. You don’t get to go home in December from practice very often. It’s a cool feeling to see the Christmas stuff up in town and still be practicing and be playing football,” Johnson said. “Our town and community is behind us, our kids are gonna do a great job saturday and it’s just a fun thing to be a part of.”

The Tigers will need all the practice they can get as they prepare for this tough Madison County team.

“Madison County is a good football team, have some good athletes and they are coached very well,” Johnson said. “You don’t make it to the state championship game, especially three times in the last three years and we’ve been two out of the last three. These are the best two programs in the state in rural football and both teams are gonna show up and play their absolute best.”

Madison County also knows Blountstown will be a challenge for them.

“Play with effort and tackle No. 1, he’s really special really good football player, they have other kids too,” Madison County head coach Mike Coe said. “Great respect for them and Coach Johnson, especially with all the stuff they have been through with the Hurricane. We have to win in the kicking game which we have done the last couple of weeks and not turn the ball over and not make silly mistakes penalty wise.”

The championship game is set for 7 p.m. EST in Tallahassee on Saturday.