Blountstown native Bryson Horne hits two homers in minor league game Friday night

(WMBB) – Blountstown native Bryson Horne is racking up the home runs in the minor leagues.

The Augusta GreenJackets player hit the first dinger of his professional career last week and now he hit two in a single game against the Charleston Riverdogs on Friday night.

Horne hit the first homer in the first inning to score the first run of the. The second home run came in the fourth inning.

He had two hits in four at bats with three RBI.

Even with Horne’s stellar performance, the GreenJackets did fall to the Riverdogs 9-8, but they are back in action with them on Saturday night.