Blountstown native Bryson Horne finishes up first month in minor leagues

(WMBB) – Blountstown native Bryson Horne signed to play baseball with the Atlanta Braves about a year ago now and he just finished up his first month of playing in the minors.

Horne has been playing with the Augusta Greenjackets this season, the low-A affiliate of the Braves.

He said it was difficult to get back into game-mode since the pandemic cause him and everyone else in the minors to take a bit of a break.

“I knew it was gonna be tough, but for my situation the last time I played a game a meaningful game was college, then a year later the next time I play a meaningful game is professional baseball,” Horne said.

The first baseman has been able to get back into it though.

In 16 games, he’s had 14 hits, 8 RBI and a batting average of .233. His favorite part of it all though has been playing in front of their fans.

“When I started opening night and looked in the stands and saw the crowd, emotionally it was like holy cow this is it. I’ve settled in now and it’s cool, it’s cool to play in front of a bunch of fans and see the atmosphere and that type of thing,” Horne said.

Horne said the ultimate goal is to obviously make it to the majors, but he’s not worrying about that too much right now.

“I have a long ways to the big leagues, but all you have to do is keep working, just progressing, you can’t get too much looking into the numbers you just gotta do what you can do, what you are capable of, what you can control. They make decisions on when you move up, when you don’t move up. Other than that, you control what you can control which is working hard every day,” Horne said.

The Greenjackets are next in action on Tuesday night against the Charleston Riverdogs at home.