Blountstown girls weightlifting wins first-ever district championship

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown girl’s weightlifting team won their first-ever district championship in Altha on Wednesday.

Team scores from 1A District 3:

Blountstown-53

Wewahitchka-43

Marianna-39

Altha-37

Liberty County-26

Port St Joe-20

Franklin County-2

Blountstown individual scores:


Layla Goins, Champion, 110 weight class

Aubree Whitfield, Runner Up, 101 weight class

Kim Nowling, Runner Up, 169 weight class

Cathy Tolley, Runner Up, 183 weight class

Kayelin Green, Runner Up, 199 weight class

