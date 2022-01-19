Blountstown girls weightlifting wins first-ever district championship

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown girl’s weightlifting team won their first-ever district championship in Altha on Wednesday.
Team scores from 1A District 3:
Blountstown-53
Wewahitchka-43
Marianna-39
Altha-37
Liberty County-26
Port St Joe-20
Franklin County-2
Blountstown individual scores:
Layla Goins, Champion, 110 weight class
Aubree Whitfield, Runner Up, 101 weight class
Kim Nowling, Runner Up, 169 weight class
Cathy Tolley, Runner Up, 183 weight class
Kayelin Green, Runner Up, 199 weight class