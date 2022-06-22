BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown rising junior Jordan Pride announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be transferring to high school football powerhouse IMG Academy.

The four-star defensive back announced his decision via Twitter with the caption “Next Chapter.”

Pride is verbally committed to Florida State University but has offers from some of the top programs in the nation including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Kentucky, and several others.

For the class of 2024, Pride is ranked by 24/7 Sports as No. 84 in the nation, No. 19 in Florida, and is the No. 10 ranked safety in the country.

IMG Academy is currently the No. 4 ranked high school football program in the nation.