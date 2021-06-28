Blountstown football team completes tough Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team wants to be the best this season and so they are doing everything they can to make that a reality, even if it means involving the U.S. Army.

The Tigers participated in the Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program on Monday morning, the first team in Florida to ever do it.

Tigers head football coach Beau Johnson said the organizers reached out to him on Twitter and when he saw what it was, knew they had to make a stop in Blountstown.

“To win a state championship in Class A football you got to be more than good you’ve got to be special and we’re hoping this really elevates us into 2021 with a really special group,” Johnson said.

The program was created by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant William Davis, who wanted to give back to the community, but also identify good recruits for the U.S. Army.

He’s brought the intense workout to different teams in the Southeast, but definitely wanted to bring it to Florida and especially Calhoun County because of his special connection to the area.

“In 2004, my grandfather, he lived here in Blountstown and he took me to, he came to all the home games and they made it to the state championship and he took me to the state championship in Gainesville,” Davis said.

Davis wants them win another state title and he thinks his specialty workout can help the Tigers achieve that goal.

The team was taken through a series of tough drills during the day, such as lifting 50 pound ammo boxes, rucksacks, and water cans, carrying teammates on stretchers and even playing some rough games of Tug-of-War.

The goal of the day is not only to test their mental and physical toughness, but also to have them work as a team.

“That’s what this is for cause you never know on the field, somebody goes down somebody got to step up and get right in there. This is just a good way to correlate the army with football and in any sport,” Davis said.

It definitely wasn’t an easy workout. In fact, many of the players said it was one of the toughest things they’ve ever had to do on the field.

“To me the hardest part was warming up because we kept messing up the pushups and sit-ups having to sprint back down the field and redo it, redo it, but we finally got it,” Blountstown football player Kaiden Hatchett said.

The Tigers were all in agreement by the end that by doing it together, they are ready to face any challenge on the field this season.

“It brought us closer so how we play Madison County, they are bigger, stronger, have more kids, but as we did it today we can fight through anything,” Blountstown football player Yanti Miller said.

The program is also working with Mosley football on Tuesday.