Blountstown football team back in Panhandle for home opener on Friday

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown Tigers have spent a lot of time on Georgia football fields the past two Friday nights, but this week they will get to play at home.

“Bowles field on a Friday night when it’s electric is a really neat atmosphere,” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson said.

The Tigers will finally get to experience that home stadium atmosphere after playing the past two games on the road.

They took on Seminole County for week one of the year and beat them 39-0. Then for week two they took on Lanier County and also took them down 48-27.

“Panhandle football is great football too, but South Georgia has a little more speed overall, a little more team speed. It helped expose some stuff. Seminole County was very good on defense, they had two SEC safeties. Lanier County had a D1 running back and a D1 basketball receiver that’s 6’5′,” Johnson said.

Even though Blountstown came back to the Panhandle undefeated, Coach Johnson said the matchups brought to light areas of improvement for the team.

“You don’t know what you need to fix until you know what’s broke, but I’m excited about a lot of stuff. The other night I think we had ten different people touch the football, seven different people run the football,” Johnson said.

While coming back to Bowles is exciting for the team, it doesn’t mean they have a walk in the park for their first home game of the year.

They are hosting the Marianna Bulldogs, who are coming off a great 35-34 win over eight-time state champs North Florida Christian.

“It’s not going to be easy, Coach Donaldson does a fantastic job, they are a 4A school, they will have the advantage in depth and size, they have some big ole lineman. Little ole Blountstown will have to do the best we can and get after it and I’m sure our kids will step up to the challenge,” Johnson said.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Bowles Field in Blountstown.