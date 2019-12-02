Blountstown football seniors react to earning a spot in the state title game

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Blountstown Tigers beat Baker 21-13 on Friday night to earn a spot to the class 1A FHSAA state title game.

“This is what we’ve dreamed about since we were in middle school and stuff like playing since we were in county league and for us to be together since then it’s special,” said senior Alex Valdez.

“It just feels amazing to actually be there and just know that we are going to state,” said senior Pola McCloud.

The Tigers will face Madison County, the same team they fell to in the 2017 title game.

“We got to make a statement now,” said senior Treven Smith.

The Cowboys also won the 2018 title, but Blountstown seniors said they are not afraid of the back to back champions.

“They got a lot more than us they’re probably bigger than us but they can only do eleven people on the field and all we got is heart,” said senior Brent McCrone.

The title game is set for 7 p.m. eastern time in Tallahassee on Saturday Dec. 7.