Blountstown football resumes summer workouts

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Blountstown High School football team resumed summer workouts on Wednesday.

The team had to cancel summer conditioning for three weeks after there were positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the program.

News 13 checked in with the team on Thursday morning. Ahead of practice, they had the health department come speak to them on the virus. Johnson said the health officials taught them more about the disease so they can make smart decisions.

Head coach Beau Johnson said the team decided to cancel workouts first and the district extended the time off after contact tracing.

Johnson said he is not worried about the athletes losing their strength in the weight room, but they need to be acclimated to the heat. During the past couple of seasons, athletes have been impacted by the heat at the start of the season.

“People have not been able to condition correctly and the numbers may be down due to people being quarantined… this heat will be a huge factor,” Johnson said.

In regards to the upcoming season, the athletic director said the athletic department will do what is best for them.

“We’re not gonna be bullied into starting because other people are starting or whatever, we’re gonna do what’s best for our school,” he said.

Johnson said his focus is on the athletes and getting them some games to play.

“So they can have fun have an enjoyable experience and get a chance to put some film together for college anything outside of that is gravy,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said several programs are starting their own conferences and that may be something his team has to look into.

The head coach, who was on the FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force, said he is disappointed in the FHSAA’S guidance and leadership.

“If the organization is not going to do what’s best for the state, you’ve got to do what’s best for your program,” Johnson said.