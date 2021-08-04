Blountstown football keeping expectations high for upcoming season

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team is aiming for a deep playoff run to bounce back from their .500 2020 regular-season record.

Blountstown went 4-4 last year, but in their defeats, only lost by a combined 14 points. Junior defensive back, Andrae Williams, said his team has what it takes to turn things around.

“Me and my team are just trying to you know, get over last year, you know trying to build, be strong for one another, you know hopefully go all the way,” Williams said.

The Tigers are returning all of their 2020 team minus just five seniors. With a mix of veteran line and a young core of skilled talent, senior lineman, Logan Martin, said they have a recipe that can take them far.

“Offensive line is going to be the key contributors,” Martin said. “But we have a few guys in the defensive backfield like we have FSU commit Jordan Pride, he’s going to be a big thing. Andrae Williams, he’s going to be solid for us with the running game.”

Despite last season’s record, the Tigers still managed a playoff berth and extended to their nine-year streak of winning a playoff game.

The program has a history of success, and Head Coach Beau Johnson doesn’t expect anything less for this team.

“I think, around here, we’re going to take the kids that we have that grew up here, we’re going to put them in the weight room, and we’re going to put another year on the back of that press box,” Johnson said. “We prefer it to be on the left, but either way it will be a successful year if you put a year on the back of that press box.”

The reputation of the Blountstown football team is well known around North Florida, Williams said that they see the previous year as an opportunity to take teams by surprise.

“We were young, and I don’t think they expect a lot,” Williams said. “I think that after last year, that they are going to not be ready for what’s coming this year, that’s what I think.”

And with a streak of getting a win in the postseason that’s nearly a decade long, Coach Johnson expects nothing less than another playoff run.

“If we have some hiccups, I want it to be early, get it fixed, and by the end of October playing our absolute best, and I think we do a good job of that around here,” Johnson said.

Blountstown will open their season on August, 27, with a road game against Seminole County.